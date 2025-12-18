UAE's plastics ban recalls past customs and practices

“They don’t build them like that anymore” may be a somewhat hackneyed phrase but it articulates a deeper truth.

Since the rise of disposable plastics in the mid-20th century, a profound change has gripped many societies. Whereas everyday items such as cutlery, toys or storage containers were once mostly made from glass, metal, ceramic or wood – and valued, repaired or repurposed – too many delicate environments are now awash with the detritus of modernity – discarded single-use plastic bags, cups, straws and cutlery.

In the Gulf, many heritage museums display dallahs – pots for serving Arabic coffee – that bear repair marks from their long use. Indeed, Bedouin culture regarded coffee sets as status symbols, along with other key utensils to be kept and reused. It is in that spirit that the UAE this week made clear that from January 1 next year, a nationwide ban on various single-use plastic products will come into effect.

The new rules are clearly designed for maximum impact. There will be a ban on the import, manufacture and trade of single-use items including beverage cups and lids; cutlery, such as spoons, forks, knives and chopsticks; plates; straws; stirrers; and food containers and boxes made from Styrofoam. Single-use plastic bags will be almost entirely phased out.

The move is an important part of the fight against the kind of plastics pollution that has wreaked havoc among the UAE’s wildlife. In 2022, Dubai officials said that nine out of 10 turtles and five out of 10 camels found dead had plastic in their stomachs. An Emirati study also showed that hundreds of camels have died since 2008 after consuming plastic waste. Globally, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development believes plastic waste could triple to one billion tonnes a year by 2060.

Plastics have their place and play an important role in many industries. Therefore, if countries want to see a rethink in consumer behaviour, retail is a good place to begin. Many supermarkets and other outlets have already embraced reusable bags or cups. The growing popularity of locally produced or organic goods has been driven in part by greater customer sensitivity to environmental issues.

Government-led initiatives have a key role to play as catalysts for encouraging new and better attitudes, particularly when it comes to everyday choices. Tatiana Antonelli Abella, founder and managing director of Goumbook, a UAE-based social enterprise group dedicated to sustainability, told The National this week that previous bans “have already shown us the power of regulation in shifting behaviours and cutting unnecessary single-use plastics”.

There is inspiration to be taken from the past, too. In many countries, glass milk bottles were washed and returned after use. Carrying one’s own personal eating tools was once a normal part of life. Toys and clothes were handed down and there was an entire industry of people skilled at repairing and maintaining household items, big and small.

Of course, the world has changed much since then and a wholesale return to the past is unlikely. But the wisdom and practicality of past sustainability practices is now called the “circular economy” – and timely efforts from government and the private sector to support it might just make a critical difference to our environment in the years ahead.