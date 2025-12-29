Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed meets Fifa president Infantino in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa on Monday.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the World Sports Summit, involved discussions on the “importance of international co-operation in harnessing the positive impact of sport, particularly football, given its extensive global reach and influence”, reported Dubai Government Media Office.

“Dubai’s hosting and organisation of the World Sports Summit reflects our commitment to being an active partner in shaping the future of global sport,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“By bringing together ideas and expertise from around the world, we aim to unlock new opportunities to support talent, encourage creativity, and stimulate investment in technology and knowledge.

“Our overarching goal is to create a sustainable, positive impact that enhances the growth and prosperity of sport across different countries and regions.”

Mr Infantino praised the UAE's role in promoting the sports sector. Hosting the summit, he said, reflected Dubai's “forward-looking vision”. Speaking at the same summit, Mr Infantino defended the controversial pricing structure for 2026 World Cup tickets.

