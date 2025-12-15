President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with EU Commission President

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday held a phone call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The two leaders discussed co-operation between the UAE and European Union, addressing the formal launch of negotiations on a strategic partnership agreement, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms von der Leyen both underlined the significance of a potential agreement in strengthening bilateral ties. They also shared their commitment to deepening UAE-EU relations, particularly in development-related sectors.

The two sides also reviewed developments in the Middle East, discussing efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the importance of ensuring sufficient and sustained aid to its population through all available means.

Both underscored the need to work towards a clear path to a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution as the only viable route to regional stability. The call also addressed the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis and ongoing efforts to resolve it.

Sheikh Mohamed also reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts that promote peace, development, and prosperity both regionally and globally.

The two leaders regularly hold diplomatic phone calls, with Sheikh Mohamed also hosting Ms von Der Leyen in Abu Dhabi in September 2023.

