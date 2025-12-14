President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Cyprus on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday arrived in Cyprus for an official visit where he is expected to hold talks with the country's President, Nikos Christodoulides.
He was received at Larnaca International Airport by Mr Christodoulides, along with several senior officials, state news agency Wam reported.
He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as several ministers and senior UAE officials.
In October, Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Mr Christodoulides to discuss bilateral co-operation.
They welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza at the time, while emphasising the need to build on the agreement as a step towards achieving a lasting peace based on the two-state solution.
