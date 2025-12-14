President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Cyprus on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday arrived in Cyprus for an official visit where he is expected to hold talks with the country's President, Nikos Christodoulides.

He was received at Larnaca International Airport by Mr Christodoulides, along with several senior officials, state news agency Wam reported.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as several ministers and senior UAE officials.

In October, Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Mr Christodoulides to discuss bilateral co-operation.

They welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza at the time, while emphasising the need to build on the agreement as a step towards achieving a lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

How tumultuous protests grew A fuel tax protest by French drivers appealed to wider anti-government sentiment

Unlike previous French demonstrations there was no trade union or organised movement involved

Demonstrators responded to online petitions and flooded squares to block traffic

At its height there were almost 300,000 on the streets in support

Named after the high visibility jackets that drivers must keep in cars

Clashes soon turned violent as thousands fought with police at cordons

An estimated two dozen people lost eyes and many others were admitted to hospital

Godzilla%20x%20Kong%3A%20The%20New%20Empire %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdam%20Wingard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBrian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Rebecca%20Hall%2C%20Dan%20Stevens%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A