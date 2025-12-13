Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to advance ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met on Saturday to “advance the comprehensive strategic partnership” between the two countries, the UAE's state news agency Wam said.

They also exchanged views on “prominent” regional issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting in the capital, a number of UAE-China partnerships were announced as part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

Among these, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) announced a partnership with the China International Federation of Entrepreneurs to “link its global network of companies and investment institutions with Abu Dhabi’s advanced ecosystem”, Wam reported.

Badr Al Olama, Director General of Adio, said that through this collaboration, his office provides global investors with “high-growth opportunities in an environment characterised by stability and innovation, thus consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a major gateway between East and West and a global centre for sustainable investment”.

China is the GCC's largest trading partner. In an article written last month for The National, China's ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Zhang Yiming, said the Chinese-Emirati areas of interest are aligned, as Beijing makes breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and quantum technology while the UAE becomes a global application market for these new developments.