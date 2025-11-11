China and the UAE share advantages on the road to development

At a plenary session in Beijing last month, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party adopted its 15th five-year plan. This plan provides a blueprint for the country’s development over the next five years, and aims to build on past achievements and continue advancing Chinese modernisation.
China’s goal of achieving what it calls “socialist modernisation” by 2035 rests on the Communist Party’s continuous implementation of five-year plans. It aims to realise this goal by leaning decisively on three of the most recent five-year plans, starting with the 14th and current plan.
Unveiled in 2020, the current plan has laid a solid foundation, with the past five years having seen remarkable development. Under the united leadership of the Central Committee with President Xi Jinping at its core, China’s economic heft, scientific and technological prowess, and comprehensive national strength have reached new heights. Chinese modernisation has taken new and bold steps.
For example, against the backdrop of significantly increased external shocks during this period, the country’s economy achieved an average growth rate of about 5.5 per cent. Its total economic output surpassed 110 trillion yuan ($15 trillion), 120 trillion yuan and 130 trillion yuan, and its contribution to global economic growth has remained stable at about 30 per cent. China’s gross domestic product is expected to reach 140 trillion yuan by the end of this year.
The 15th five-year plan includes seven primary goals for China’s economic and social development over the next half a decade: achieving high-quality development; improving scientific and technological self-reliance; deepening reforms; making cultural and ethnic progress across society; improving quality of life; advancing the “Beautiful China Initiative” aimed at creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly nation; and strengthening the national security shield.
Over the next five years, China will continue to open up and propel high-quality economic and social development
Beijing’s priority is to achieve breakthroughs in strategic tasks that are crucial to the overall modernisation of the country, and to create favourable conditions for the basic realisation of socialist modernisation during the 16th five-year plan period.
Turning blueprints into reality hinges on taking concrete actions and ensuring that every step is done well. Over the next five years, China will continue to open up, propel high-quality economic and social development, and create a new landscape for advancing the great rejuvenation of the nation.
Beijing will be guided by scientific and technological innovation, co-ordinating the construction of a strong education sector, enhancing its independent innovation capabilities and fostering what it calls “new-quality productive forces”. It will continuously improve people’s livelihoods, including employment, income, education and social security, realising their aspirations for a better life.
It will also adhere to the path of green development based on the idea that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”. It will build a strong ecological security barrier and enhance the momentum of this green development.
Formulating medium and long-term plans is not unique to our country. China and the UAE share similar concepts and complementary advantages, and will continue to work together on the road to common development.
First, our long-term visions coincide. The “We the UAE 2031” vision proposes that the Emirates support scientific research, incentivise innovation and strive to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. China’s 15th five-year plan mentions “science and technology” 46 times, “innovation” 61 times and “new-quality productivity” six times, demonstrating our country’s determination to reach new heights in the field of science and technology.
Second, our areas of interests coincide. In recent years, China has made continuous breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, new energy vehicles and biomedicine, while the UAE is increasingly becoming a global “application market” for new technologies. China and the UAE can jointly seize key opportunities in scientific and technological innovation to promote integrated development.
Third, our goals align. The 15th five-year plan proposes that China continue to strengthen its strategic alignment with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative and continue opening up to the rest of the world. The UAE, embracing co-operation with friends from all over the globe, connecting the world and linking the future, is a good model of an open country.
At this new starting point, China-UAE co-operation will surely create new opportunities and spaces for global development and progress. The partnership, it is believed, will not only benefit the people of both countries but also contribute to a shared future for humanity.
