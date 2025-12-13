Al Ain named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026

Al Ain has been named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026 in a “milestone for the UAE”.

The city was chosen by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism in Baghdad, Iraq. The recognition builds on Al Ain’s designation as the Capital of Gulf Tourism for 2025.

The city is best known for attractions such as Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain Oasis and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “Being named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026 is a significant milestone for the UAE.

“It reflects the qualitative progress achieved through our leadership’s strategic vision, which recognised early the importance of investing in tourism as a driver of future economic growth.

“This recognition further strengthens the UAE’s standing on the global tourism map.”

The UAE’s tourism sector maintains strong growth. In 2024, the industry contributed Dh257.3 billion to GDP – accounting for 13 per cent of the national economy.

Other recent achievements include the election of Shaikha Al Nowais as Secretary General of UN Tourism, and Ajman’s Masfout village being recognised as the Best Tourism Village in the World for 2025.

