UAE weather: Chance of rain at weekend before National Day

There is a chance of rain this weekend, says the UAE weather bureau, as much of the country begins to celebrate before Eid Al Etihad, also known as National Day.

While the day itself does not fall until December 2, many people are looking forward to a four-day weekend to mark the occasion.

Saturday is set to be “partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall”, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's latest forecast.

The nights throughout the four-day weekend are expected to be humid, leading to mist forming in the mornings.

The hottest temperature on Saturday is expected to be in Gasyoura and Ras Al Khaimah, where it is forecast to reach 30°C, while Abu Dhabi and Dubai are both expected to be around the 27°C mark.

Sunday will see temperatures reaching 29°C in the Al Ruwais area, Dubai will peak at 27°C, while it will hit 28°C in Abu Dhabi, say forecasters.

Al Ruwais is forecast to have the highest temperature again on Monday, with 29°C. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to reach 27°C, while Ras Al Khaimah is set to hit 28°C.

Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah will have the highest temperatures on Tuesday – National Day itself – with an expected 29°C. Dubai's high that day is forecast at 28°C.

National Day is celebrated on December 2 each year to mark the date when the UAE was founded.