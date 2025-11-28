Free public parking in Dubai for National Day

Motorists will benefit from free public parking in Dubai next week in celebration of the UAE's 54th National Day.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said charges would be waived across public parking areas – excluding multi-storey car parks and the Al Khail Gate (N-365) paid parking zone – on both Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2.
Standard parking fees will be reinstated on Wednesday, December 3, the authority confirmed.
Many UAE workers are poised to begin a long weekend to mark National Day, also referred to as Eid Al Etihad.
Both public and private sector employees will be granted leave on Monday and Tuesday, making for an extended break for those not working over the weekend.
Dubai Metro and Tram timings
The RTA also announced Dubai Metro and Tram timings during the holiday period.
Dubai Metro
- Saturday, November 29: From 5am until 1am (the next day)
- Sunday, November 30: From 8am until 1am
- Monday, December 1: From 5am until 1am
- Tuesday, December 2: From 5am until 1am
Dubai Tram
- Saturday, November 29: From 6am until 1am
- Sunday, November 30: From 9am until 1am
- Monday, December 1: From 6am until 1am
- Tuesday, December 2: From 6am until 1am
The RTA urged travellers to refer to its S'hail app to check public bus schedules during the holiday period.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets