Free public parking in Dubai for National Day

Motorists will benefit from free public parking in Dubai next week in celebration of the UAE's 54th National Day.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said charges would be waived across public parking areas – excluding multi-storey car parks and the Al Khail Gate (N-365) paid parking zone – on both Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2.

Standard parking fees will be reinstated on Wednesday, December 3, the authority confirmed.

Many UAE workers are poised to begin a long weekend to mark National Day, also referred to as Eid Al Etihad.

Both public and private sector employees will be granted leave on Monday and Tuesday, making for an extended break for those not working over the weekend.

Dubai Metro and Tram timings

Public transport services will be up and running in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The RTA also announced Dubai Metro and Tram timings during the holiday period.

Dubai Metro

Saturday, November 29: From 5am until 1am (the next day)

Sunday, November 30: From 8am until 1am

Monday, December 1: From 5am until 1am

Tuesday, December 2: From 5am until 1am

Dubai Tram

Saturday, November 29: From 6am until 1am

Sunday, November 30: From 9am until 1am

Monday, December 1: From 6am until 1am

Tuesday, December 2: From 6am until 1am

The RTA urged travellers to refer to its S'hail app to check public bus schedules during the holiday period.

