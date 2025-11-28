Emirati engineer to join Antarctic expedition to spread crucial climate message

An Emirati marine engineer is set to embark on an Antarctic expedition next week to help shine a light on the climate challenges facing the ice-covered polar region.

Dr Hussain Khansaheb will take part in an epic trek to Union Glacier, led by record-setting explorer Robert Swan − the first person to journey to both the North and South poles.

The Ice Station 2025 mission, which is being organised by the 2041 Foundation, aims to bolster understanding of the vast continent as it grapples with ice melting at a faster rate, due to global warming.

The 2041 Foundation seeks to engage businesses and communities on climate science, personal leadership and the promotion of sustainable practices.

Dr Khansaheb, executive director of marine engineering at Dubai Holding Real Estate, will begin his 12-day adventure on December 1.

He will join students, scientists and climate advocates in learning about the need to protect Antarctica and hopes to share the lessons he learns when back in the Emirates.

The engineer will support research and take part in intensive polar training, including glacier travel, overnight camping under Antarctica’s 24-hour sunlit sky and cross-country skiing.

Dr Khansaheb is Dubai Holding’s inaugural National Sustainability Champion. In this role, he is responsible for driving climate education within and beyond the organisation.

The trip will begin with Dr Khansaheb’s arrival in Punta Arenas, southern Chile. He will then fly to Antarctica, spending a week exploring Union Glacier, with hiking expeditions to Elephant’s Head, Rhodes Bluff, Fossil Garden, Buchanan Hills and Drake Icefall, subject to weather conditions.

He will also observe Nasa's research into dry permafrost before returning to the UAE.

Dr Khansaheb then plans to share his experiences and insights through speaking engagements with local schools and communities, deepening the public’s understanding of global environmental challenges.

Antarctica's climate threat

Green Island, off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula. The continent's area of vegetation is growing at a rapid rate. PA

Last year, experts warned that ice is retreating and vegetation spreading in Antarctica at a rapid rate, due to climate change, raising serious concerns.

The continent, described as the world’s coldest, highest, driest and windiest, has seen its area of vegetation cover grow tenfold in recent decades − from less than one square kilometre in 1986 to almost 12 square kilometres by 2021, according to a study that used satellite imagery to build a picture of how the Antarctic has changed.

This trend has accelerated by almost a third since 2016, expanding by more than 400,000 square metres each year.

NCM Antarctic mission

In January, Emirati researchers Ahmed Al Kaabi and Badr Al Ameri took part in the National Centre of Meteorology’s first scientific expedition to the South Pole. They installed two meteorological and seismic monitoring stations in a month-long mission.

Mr Al Ameri, a senior applications engineer at the NCM, told The National it was an honour to take part, while Mr Al Kaabi, head of the NCM's meteorological and geophysical studies section, said he was looking forward to analysing the data.

“To predict early warning signs you have to have data,” Mr Al Kaabi said. “With the data, you can analyse the situation and from there you can help decision-makers to take action to help humanity.”

