Thwaites Glacier is roughly the size of the island of Great Britain and more than two kilometres thick in places, PA
Thwaites Glacier is roughly the size of the island of Great Britain and more than two kilometres thick in places, PA

Climate

Melting of Antarctica's Doomsday Glacier 'will increase inexorably' this century

Thwaites represents more than half a metre of global sea level rise potential and could destabilise neighbouring glaciers

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 20, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit