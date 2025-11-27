Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
The Emirates Red Crescent's national humanitarian event. Wam
The Emirates Red Crescent's national humanitarian event. Wam
The Emirates Red Crescent's national humanitarian event. Wam
The Emirates Red Crescent's national humanitarian event. Wam

News

UAE

Emirates Red Crescent prepares 1,971 food parcels for Gaza ahead of UAE National Day

Event 'reflects UAE's vision to place human dignity at the centre of its policies'

The National

November 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) held a humanitarian event which included the preparation of1,971 food parcels being prepared to be sent to Gaza on Thursday.

The event was held as part of the celebrations ahead of UAE National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, reported the state news agency Wam.

"The ERC’s initiatives for the 54th Eid Al Etihad stem from the UAE’s vision, which places human dignity at the centre of its policies," said Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of directors of the ERC.

"This vision is clearly reflected in the ERC’s programmes, particularly the food parcel initiative for Gaza, which includes 1,971 parcels and serves as a practical expression of linking humanitarian work with the spirit of the union and the values of the nation’s founding.

"The national and humanitarian messages the ERC seeks to convey through the Eid Al Etihad celebrations represent a living embodiment of the spirit of the union on which the UAE was founded in 1971."

The UAE, he added, has deservedly earned the title of "homeland of humanity", stressing that the ERC is consolidating this title through its initiatives.

Earlier this week, the ERC launched its annual winter aid campaign to support more than 1.8 million people across 24 countries at a cost of more than Dh37 million.

More than Dh27 million of it has been allocated to assist 1.35 million people in Gaza, reaffirming the UAE’s leading humanitarian role and its continued support for the Palestinian people.

The campaign involves winter clothing, blankets, heating supplies, food and hygiene parcels, children’s essentials and shelter materials being delivered to those most in need, with the aid delivered through UAE embassies and ERC offices.

