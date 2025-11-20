President Sheikh Mohamed and Canadian PM Carney discuss trade ties in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Abu Dhabi, as the countries signed an agreement to strengthen economic co-operation.

The two leaders explored ways to boost ties in key sectors such as investment, trade, technology, artificial intelligence and clean energy during a meeting held at Qasr Al Shati as part of Mr Carney's official visit to the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the visit would serve to further advance long-standing links between the nations.

The Canadian Prime Minister commended the progress of UAE-Canada relations and underlined his country’s keenness to strengthen areas of collaboration.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments and emphasised their commitment to promoting peace, security, and regional and global stability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was made on the protection and promotion of investment, intended to bolster economic co-operation and foster strategic investment partnerships.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and on behalf of Canada by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In 2024, Canada’s two-way trade with the UAE was valued at $3.4 billion, with $2.6 billion in exports and $800 million in imports. More than 150 Canadian companies have an operational presence in the UAE, Mr Carney's office said.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

