Sheikh Abdullah meets Canada's Mark Carney in Ottawa

Meeting discusses ways to strengthen co-operation between the countries

June 20, 2025

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday met Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He delivered a written message from President Sheikh Mohamed during his working visit to Ottawa, before the meeting explored avenues to strengthen co-operation between the two nations, state news agency Wam reported.

Talks focused on sectors including economic and commercial fields, energy, artificial intelligence and education.

Discussions also considered regional and international developments, with Sheikh Abdullah stressing the importance of bolstering joint efforts to support global peace and security.

Earlier, he met Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand and reviewed opportunities to enhance co-operation in several key sectors − including the economic, educational, investment, trade, technology and energy fields.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. Discussions included the development of co-operation mechanisms to support investment between the public and private sectors in both countries.

