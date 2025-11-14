UAE to charge group after authorities foil Sudan-bound arms smuggling plot

The UAE is to charge a group accused of smuggling military equipment to the Port Sudan Authority through Emirati territory, an official from the state security prosecution announced.

The accused are expected to be referred to trial, state news agency Wam reported, after the Attorney General said in April that an attempt to illegally run weapons and launder money into the African nation had been foiled.

Two members of the group were arrested while inspecting a large quantity of military-grade ammunition inside a private aircraft at an airport in the UAE. Authorities also seized financial proceeds found at the scene.

The group’s alleged activities included covert brokerage, mediation and the collection of undisclosed commissions through hidden channels, state prosecutors said.

The airport arrests were carried out under the supervision of prosecutors and came after warrants were issued by the Attorney General.

Investigations also revealed the involvement of others in transactions with Sudanese military authorities, including officers, officials, politicians and businessmen – as well as individuals and companies listed on US sanction lists and by Interpol. Details on how many people comprised the group were not disclosed.

The investigations indicated the transactions were carried out at the request of the Sudanese armed forces’ armament committee. Reports from technical committees further revealed that part of the funding was conducted through a bank operating in the UAE.

