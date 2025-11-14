'He charmed so many': Wife pays tribute to late husband honoured by UAE President

The wife of David Heard, who received a posthumous Abu Dhabi Award on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday, has paid tribute to her late husband for his lasting legacy.

Thursday marked 20 years since the launch of one of the UAE’s most meaningful national honours, the Abu Dhabi Awards, created to credit quiet heroes whose work has strengthened the country and its communities.

Over two decades, the programme has recognised 110 people whose service has left a measurable imprint on the nation. Some of them are no longer alive, yet their contributions continue to be felt.

This year, The National spoke to two families who accepted the award on behalf of loved ones, each of whose life's work still resonates long after their passing.

Dr Frauke Heard-Bey, who herself received the Abu Dhabi Award in 2007, accepted the honour on behalf of her late husband, David Heard, a respected historian, author and photographer whose work documented the country’s early development.

“It would have been wonderful if he had been here,” she said. “But it is comforting to know that this country honours the efforts people have made and the life we lived here for so many decades. We made a home in Abu Dhabi.”

She recalled her husband’s easy rapport with people across the Emirates. “He charmed so many people here,” she said. “Even from the beginning, he would sit with local people, talking about his time in the desert and the things he observed.”

Heard meeting UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, date unknown. Photo: David Heard / Frauke Heard-Bey Heard was a young petroleum engineer when he arrived in Abu Dhabi in August 1963. Photo: David Heard / Frauke Heard-Bey Heard with his wife, Frauke, and children in the UAE in 1985. Photo: David Heard / Frauke Heard-Bey Heard at a reception at the British embassy in the UAE for the visit of Prince Charles in the 1980s. Photo: David Heard / Frauke Heard-Bey Heard, 85, had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Munich when he died suddenly after an operation. Christopher Pike / The National Heard with his wife and fellow author at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in 2013. Christopher Pike / The National

In the early years, the couple explored the UAE extensively despite the lack of roads.

“Many of our national friends rarely travelled between the emirates back then,” she said. “We thought, 'maybe we won’t be here for long - so let’s see everything'. We were very lucky.”

As a historian, Dr Heard-Bey said her own work was driven by a desire to understand the foundations of the society around her. She spent nearly four decades contributing to the Centre for Documentation and Research, publishing books and articles that examined the country’s political, social and cultural evolution.

Her husband, she said, developed a deep appreciation for the historical value of oil company archives. “He understood that those records were essential for documenting the economic history of this country,” she said. “He made those sources visible to the public.”

Had he been alive to witness the ceremony, she believes he would have been humbled. “He would have enjoyed it and been very grateful,” she said. “This country has a big heart.”

Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Rashid Al Nuaimi, former UAE minister of foreign affairs President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stands for a photograph with the Abu Dhabi Award winners during the ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn. All photos: UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the ceremony Audience members at the Qasr Al Hosn ceremony Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chief executive and managing director of Mubadala Investment Company and member of the Executive Council. Also pictured are Mohamed Al Mubarak, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Razan Al Mubarak, managing director of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, and other family members Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Obaid bin Kanish Al Hamli Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, who received it on behalf of his late father, Sultan Al Owais Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Salem Al Mansoori Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Noura Alteneiji , who received the award of behalf of Hamama Al Tunaiji Sheikh Mohamed greets a young family member of Abu Dhabi Award winner Fatima Al Mansoori Sheikh Mohamed stands for a photograph with Abu Dhabi Award winner Abdelmonem Alserkal and his family Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Moza Al Hafiti Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Frauke Heard Bey, who received the award of behalf of her late husband, David Heard Sheikh Mohamed presents an Abu Award to Abdulla Obaidulla, who received the award of behalf of his late father, Mohamed Obaidullah

Securing a legacy

Abdullah Mohamed Ibrahim Obaidallah received the award on behalf of his father, Mohamed Ibrahim Obaidallah, an early healthcare pioneer in the Emirates.

“My father was a man of few words and a strong believer in helping those in need,” he said. “Education and health were his two main concerns.”

Abdullah recalled one of his father’s most repeated phrases: “I can seek shade under a tree, I can pray under a tree – but I cannot get cured under a tree. I must be treated in a hospital. We need hospitals.”

Guided by this belief, his father went on to establish one of the country’s earliest geriatric hospitals and introduced technology that was groundbreaking in the region — including the Gulf’s first portable CT scan device that allowed the imaging of patients without them leaving their hospital beds.

"My father was alive when there was nothing. He witnessed some of the Second World War – he saw people suffering and going hungry,” he said. “He knew desperation. He understood what it meant to help those in need.”

President Sheikh Mohamed with Abdulla Mohamed Ibrahim Obaidalla, who received the award of behalf of his late father Mohamed Ibrahim Obaidullah. UAE Presidential Court

But his father also believed compassion had to be paired with education. “One of the many things he taught me,” Abdullah said, “is to appreciate the person in front of you and determine how you can help them in a sustainable way – not just by giving money, but by supporting them in a way that lasts.”

His father’s philosophy was simple: go to the poor first and offer whatever comfort you can. “If you can make them feel better even with a smile, do it,” Abdullah said. “I learnt so much from him.”

As the UAE marks two decades of the Abu Dhabi Awards, these stories – of historians who preserved memory, and doctors who built foundations for health care – stand as reminders of the people who helped shape the country’s early path, with empathy, compassion and a thirst to learn.

The Abu Dhabi Awards continue to honour such contributions. Nominations for the next cycle are open, inviting the public to put forward those whose humble service has made a profound difference to the community.

