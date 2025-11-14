Founder of Alserkal Avenue honoured by President Sheikh Mohamed for contributions to UAE

Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal, who founded Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, has been named a recipient of this year’s Abu Dhabi Awards, presented under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The honour, now in its 12th year, recognises those whose work has had a positive impact on the UAE.

Alserkal is widely regarded as a key figure in Dubai’s cultural development. In 2007, he established Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, converting a former industrial site into one of the region’s best-known creative districts. The area is now home to more than 100 galleries, studios and cultural businesses, drawing more than two million visitors a year.

It has since expanded into a broader cultural organisation involved in residencies, public art and cultural strategy. Its has staged more than 5,000 public events and collaborations with institutions around the world. More than 50 artists, curators and researchers have taken part in its residency schemes since 2017.

Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal said the purpose of setting up Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz was 'turning spaces into communities and ideas into shared purpose'. Photo: Alserkal Avenue

“It is a lifetime honour to receive the Abu Dhabi Award by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed,” Alserkal said. “Alserkal was founded on the belief that culture can transform how we live, turning spaces into communities and ideas into shared purpose.”

Vilma Jurkute, executive director of Alserkal, said the award recognised Alserkal’s long-term support for artists and cultural practitioners. “His vision has created spaces where artists can take risks, experiment and push their practice,” she said.

Alserkal has previously been recognised with the Patron of the Arts Award (2012 and 2013), France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2023) and the UAE Ministry of Culture’s Medal for Culture and Creativity (2024).

