President Sheikh Mohamed honours contributors to Abu Dhabi’s Life Endowment campaign

President Sheikh Mohamed has honoured contributors to Abu Dhabi’s Life Endowment campaign, recognising both individual and institutional donors.

Under the slogan 'With you for Life', the campaign was launched during the Year of Community with the aim of helping to cover treatment costs for people, while supporting the research and development of pharmaceutical drugs. It is hoped the campaign can raise Dh1 billion.

During a ceremony at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed thanked all who have contributed and commended their efforts in supporting Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. He added that the campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to empowering communities through compassion, innovation and responsibility, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also honoured senior representatives of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Management Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) for leading the campaign.

Who benefits?

The fund will be continuous and have no end date, Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, director general of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said at its launch earlier this year.

“Assets will be invested and the returns will be spent on treatment, which means that we have a sustainable financial instrument and product that gives returns every single year,” he added.

“This endowment caters for the weakest point in the community and a lot of those people are actually non-UAE nationals. UAE nationals today, at the end of the day, they do get the treatment from the government by the leadership. Expats today are more vulnerable in terms of the weaker point of the community.

“Endowments are here to stay for generations. It’s not for the next two years, and then it will be mothballed or to a different initiative. No, it will continue to be there, hopefully for generations to come.”

Sustainable plan

The initiative also focuses on sustainability and community development, while highlighting the UAE’s role in championing charitable and humanitarian campaigns.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said when the campaign was launched that it reflected the UAE's commitment to empowering people and improving public health.

“This initiative supports our continuing efforts to enhance quality of life and ensure access to specialised, integrated and effective health care that places patients at the heart of the system,” she said.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has overseen the health-related aspects of the endowment, ensuring contributions are directed effectively to support specialised care and reach those who need the funds most.

The campaign has two fund-raising arms – the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which has been a leading humanitarian entity since 1983, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions.

How to contribute

People and institutions can make donations using platforms:

Awqaf Abu Dhabi's digital donation platform

Send the word “Life" in a text message using the e &rates network to the following numbers: 3557 to donate Dh10, 3556 to donate Dh50, 3225 to donate Dh100 and 3223 to donate Dh500

Send the word “Life" in a text message using the du network to the following numbers: 3583 to donate Dh10, 3585 to donate Dh50, 3586 to donate Dh100 and 3587 to donate Dh500

Send a bank transfer to the campaign account at First Abu Dhabi Bank (IBAN: AE930353417000004600004)

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an platform

You can also donate at Ma’an and Emirates Red Crescent booths in hospitals and public places across the country

