President Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from UK Prime Minister Starmer

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which they discussed matters including the crisis in Gaza.

The call included the two leaders exploring ways to enhance co-operation between the two countries in support of their mutual interests, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and to building on the long-standing relationship between the UAE and the UK to promote prosperity for both peoples and advance peace and stability across the Middle East and the wider world,” said Wam.

The latest regional developments were also touched on, particularly the situation in Gaza.

“Both sides underscored the importance of upholding the ceasefire and ensuring the sustained, unobstructed delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of civilians,” said Wam.

The leaders stressed the importance of a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, as “the only viable path to securing stability in the region and a better future for its peoples and nations”, it added.

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

