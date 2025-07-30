President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Keir Starmer

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received a phone call from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The two men discussed efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and stressed their commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at establishing regional security and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

Both sides highlighted the importance of establishing comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution as the way to achieve stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed praised Mr Starmer’s statements regarding Britain's intention to recognise the Palestinian state. He also stressed the priority of reaching an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and continuing the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

History made

On Tuesday, Mr Starmer said the UK will recognise Palestinian statehood in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I have always said that we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,” he said. “I can confirm the UK will recognise the state of Palestine by the UN General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire and commits to a long-term sustainable peace reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

Avoiding famine

It comes as the worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding rapidly in Gaza and the Palestinian death toll from Israel's war in the territory has crossed 60,000.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) issued an alert on Tuesday over the rise in hunger-related deaths in the enclave, saying access to food and other essentials has plummeted to unprecedented low levels.

The IPC's alert over the dire situation has been echoed by other humanitarian groups around the world, as pressure mounts on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

