Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku. Photo: Dubai Government Media Office
News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan arrives in Baku for Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations

Crown Prince of Dubai leads high-level delegation

The National

November 08, 2025

  English
  Arabic

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, led a high-level delegation taking part in Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrations on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan was greeted by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, on arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku.

The UAE delegation included Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Lt Gen Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Maj Gen Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, director of the office of the Minister of Defence; and Muhammad Murad Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Updated: November 08, 2025, 12:31 PM
DubaiSheikh Hamdan bin MohammedUAE