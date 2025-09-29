Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has unveiled the initiative, to be introduced across government sectors in the emirate. Wam
Sheikh Hamdan announces plan to measure Dubai workplace productivity

Workforce size, salaries and working hours to be reviewed in first phase of initiative

September 29, 2025

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced a plan to assess productivity in the workplace.

The Workforce Productivity Measurement System is to be introduced across government sectors in Dubai, state news agency Wam reported.

The system will be introduced in phases. It will begin by measuring productivity using data including the size of a workforce, total salaries and working hours.

Analysis of the results will be used to develop programmes to improve efficiency and services. The final phase will focus on evaluating the system.

In May, The National reported how the UAE was set to "gamify” the workplace to foster healthy competition and increase productivity, as part of a vision to create the office of tomorrow.

A report issued by the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi highlighted how the trend – in which leader boards, competitions and achievement badges are used to improve job satisfaction and achieve better results – could reshape the workplace by 2040.

