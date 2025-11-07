UAE issues warning over AI deepfake threats

Authorities in the UAE have called for vigilance against deepfake videos created by artificial intelligence, which can be used to carry out acts of deception or fraud.

The warning about AI scams was issued by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

"Deepfake technology is advancing rapidly with the advancement of AI tools, enabling the replication of real people’s voices and appearances with high accuracy," the council stated.

OpenAI’s Sora 2: A first look at the future of AI-generated video 02:22

A deepfake scam uses AI to manipulate victims into sending money, revealing sensitive information, or taking other actions beneficial to the scammer. The public has been urged "to act responsibly when consuming and sharing digital content, and to refrain from reposting material of doubtful authenticity".

The council also advised using official and trusted sources to verify any content attributed to public figures or national institutions.

Raising public awareness about the dangers of deepfake technology forms the first line of defence against digital misinformation and helps protect the reputation of the UAE’s national symbols and official institutions, Wam said.

The UAE Media Council issued a warning in September about AI being used to depict “public figures and national symbols” and spread misinformation and incite extreme views. The regulator pledged to take strong action against those misusing advanced technology to mislead the public.

It urged all social media users, media bodies and content creators to abide by the country's laws and uphold their “professional and ethical responsibility” or face fines and other legal penalties.

“The UAE Media Council has affirmed that the use of artificial intelligence technologies or other modern tools to depict national symbols or public figures without prior official approval constitutes a clear legal violation of media content standards,” the council said at the time.

“The council warned that employing artificial intelligence to spread misinformation, incite hate speech, defame others, undermine their dignity and reputation, or attack societal values and principles, is considered a media offence subject to the provisions of the Media Violations Regulation, including fines and administrative penalties.”

