Taking the plunge: Fujairah divers' coral reef project battling climate change

A project to revive the country's marine species is paying dividends but much more needs to be done to win the battle against the impact of pollution on the UAE's coral reefs, an expert said.

The group leading a plan to plant 24,000 corals in Fujairah by the end of the year to address the devastating impact of climate change explained to The National why the project was so crucial.

It was the Covid-19 pandemic that made Marine Owen, co-owner of Freestyle Divers, realise there was no more time to waste when it came to taking action to reduce the effects of climate change.

"When I went for the first dive after the Covid lockdown and I saw how amazing it was in the water, that's when it hit me that as humans we have a negative impact on the environment," she said.

"The dive site [in Fujairah] is great but after the lockdown with no one around, the visibility was amazing. There were a lot more fish than usual and I could really see the difference."

The National went on a dive with the team and volunteers at a coral nursery four kilometres south of Dibba Rock, to see the work they are doing to help the world's invisible lungs.

Reef restoration in action

The corals planted on the dive are a small part of Freestyle Divers' goal to plant 24,000 this year. The group has been leading the Project REEFrame initiative since 2021.

The aim is to create thriving natural habitats in seawater suitable for coral, but where reefs would not naturally develop because of few rocky outcrops where they can grow.

When The National came along to one of the dives, nine divers were part of the team assisting the start of a new nursery, where participants were taught hands-on how to attach coral correctly to a steel frame.

Scuba divers involved in Project REEFrame and Canon's World Unseen 2.0 initiative work below the surface off the coast of Fujairah. Each small artificial reef is 2m long, 2m wide and 1.5m high. Coral reefs provide a crucial habitat but are under threat from rising sea surface temperatures, which makes them more susceptible to disease and mortality. 'The ocean produces 50 per cent to 70 per cent of the oxygen we breathe,' says Mr Owen. 'If coral reefs disappear, everything collapses'. However, corals found in UAE waters are the most thermally resistant in the world, says Mr Owen.

The steel frame was then submerged and secured to the artificial reef structure by the divers. The day before, naturally broken coral was collected and had to be kept underwater to avoid it drying out, meaning the planting process had to be swift.

"We had the right people, we had the right resources, we had the right technology, the equipment and we could make that happen in real life,” said Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, managing director of Canon Middle East & Turkey, which has launched a two-year partnership with Freestyle Divers to support their efforts.

“And we'll be very happy that the 63 corals that were tied to the frame today will eventually get bigger and better and contribute, which is the whole purpose.”

Not only do coral reefs offer crucial shelter for marine species, they can also play a role in boosting the economy, said Ms Owen, citing the tourism potential for divers eager to sight-see underwater.

Local shores

While the issue around the damage caused to coral reefs by climate change is a global one, there are problems that are specific to the Middle East, said Darryl Owen, co-owner and chief executive of Freestyle Divers.

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi lists anthropogenic activities as dangerous to reefs and says a staggering 50 per cent of corals have been destroyed in the past 30 years.

"We would love to do coral restoration on the west coast but we have issues with sedimentary pollution," he said. “We've had 40 years of construction and it has created dust. The sea is used to having dust from the desert but with dredging and construction we have created a lot more than the ocean can cope with.

“It has created silt on the ocean floor and the reef growth system is basically designed to help us store multiple ecosystems in that environment."