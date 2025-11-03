UAE mission to land on Moon is one giant leap closer with completion of Rashid Rover 2

The UAE's mission to land on the Moon took a step closer to becoming a reality with development and testing of the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid Rover 2 now complete.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) confirmed the rover had been sent to the US after a comprehensive series of environmental and functional tests in the UAE.

It was confirmed earlier this year by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the UAE was to attempt to become only the second nation to land on the far side of the Moon.

The rover will now begin the next stage of preparation, with US-based Firefly Aerospace, for the Emirates Lunar Mission scheduled for next year.

“The completion of the development of Rashid Rover 2 in the UAE stands as a testament to our nation’s advancing capabilities in space science and technology," said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, MBRSC chairman.

"This achievement is the outcome of the exceptional capabilities of our national talent and the UAE’s steadfast vision to lead meaningful exploration beyond Earth.

"As the mission advances towards its historic objective on the far side of the Moon, it reinforces our commitment to fostering international collaboration, driving innovation and contributing to humanity’s scientific progress."

Each milestone, he said, brought the UAE closer to "shaping a sustainable and knowledge-driven space future for generations to come".

Rashid 2 will travel into space aboard the Blue Ghost 2 lander, scheduled for launch in early 2026 for a landing attempt on the Moon’s far side – the unlit part – for a 10-day mission.

It will be the space centre’s second attempt to land a rover on the Moon following the unsuccessful Rashid 1 mission in April 2023. The first rover, part of Japan’s Hakuto-R Mission 1, was lost when the lander crashed into the lunar surface.

“The completion of Rashid Rover 2 represents a decisive step in advancing the UAE’s ambitions for lunar exploration," said Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of MBRSC. "With a mission set for the far side of the Moon, we are entering a domain few have explored, driven by the pursuit of new science and the desire to push the limits of what is possible.

"The progress we have made so far reflects the UAE’s belief in advancing space science through collaboration, knowledge-sharing and the development of technologies that serve the broader progress of humanity.”

The Rashid 2 rover is designed to achieve the same targets that its predecessor was meant to carry out. These include studying lunar soil, testing new materials for lunar exploration, capturing high-resolution images and analysing the lunar surface environment.

“The successful completion of the latest tests marks a crucial step in ensuring Rashid Rover 2’s resilience against the challenging journey ahead and its readiness for the next phase of preparations," said Hamad Al Marzooqi, project manager of the Emirates Lunar Mission with MBRSC.

"As we head towards the next phase, our team remains focused on validating every subsystem and ensuring optimal performance for the mission’s ambitious scientific objectives on the far side of the Moon.”

Biggest%20applause %3Cp%3EAsked%20to%20rate%20Boris%20Johnson's%20leadership%20out%20of%2010%2C%20Mr%20Sunak%20awarded%20a%20full%2010%20for%20delivering%20Brexit%20%E2%80%94%20remarks%20that%20earned%20him%20his%20biggest%20round%20of%20applause%20of%20the%20night.%20%22My%20views%20are%20clear%2C%20when%20he%20was%20great%20he%20was%20great%20and%20it%20got%20to%20a%20point%20where%20we%20need%20to%20move%20forward.%20In%20delivering%20a%20solution%20to%20Brexit%20and%20winning%20an%20election%20that's%20a%2010%2F10%20-%20you've%20got%20to%20give%20the%20guy%20credit%20for%20that%2C%20no-one%20else%20could%20probably%20have%20done%20that.%22%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Key recommendations Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.

Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.

Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.

More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.

RESULT Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 0 Al Ain 6

Al Ain: Caio (5', 73'), El Shahat (10'), Berg (65'), Khalil (83'), Al Ahbabi (90' 2)

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.