Huge demand for UAE defensive driving course as motorists take evasive action over road rage

Almost 600 people have signed up for a motoring course in a bid to protect themselves from dangerous driving and road rage just a month after its launch in the UAE.

Aggressive driving – such as tailgating, speeding and changing lanes erratically – has been identified as a major cause of road accidents in the Emirates.

The World Health Organisation said road accidents were the fifth highest cause of death of men in the UAE and the seventh highest for women in 2021.

While government figures show road deaths are steadily decreasing, down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 2024, busier roads and increasingly frustrated motorists are contributing to an overall rise in accidents.

Traffic accidents in the UAE increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023.

Experts warn drivers to exercise caution when using cruise control 01:50

Behavioural factors are the main trigger, the Ministry of Interior has said. Carelessness behind the wheel accounts for 38 per cent of accidents, with speeding responsible for 13.1 per cent and tailgating for 6.4 per cent.

That prompted RoadSafetyUAE to team up with Excellence Driving Centre in Al Qusais, Dubai, to launch a specialist course to safeguard motorists from dangerous driving by others. Since starting on September 21, 588 people have enrolled.

“Dubai has a very well-structured curriculum to teach new drivers, and the roads and infrastructure is very good, but still the accident rate is high,” Khalid Javed, senior manager operations at Excellence Driving Centre, told The National.

“The risk of accident is quite high on these particular roads, especially in Dubai where people have come from different parts of the world and have brought different cultures, customs and behaviours.

“We designed this course in line with European and UK standards but, at the same time, aligned it with the specific needs of the driver arriving on UAE roads.

“This course offers more than the psychomotor skills or basic driving skills where instruction is given on steering, brake, acceleration and general car controls. Here, we teach learners and more experienced drivers how to anticipate the mistakes of other road users.”

Self-preservation society

Research conducted by RoadSafetyUAE, General Motors Africa Middle East and YouGov last year found 45 per cent of UAE drivers were keen to learn new so-called defensive driving skills.

The new course encourages motorists to maintain safe speeds and appropriate distances from vehicles ahead, stay composed and focused in high-pressure situations, recognise and respond to road dangers effectively, and safely navigate aggressive or reckless driving.

Drivers are also taught how to avoid road rage, instructors said. “Aggressive driving is probably the most common bad behaviour we see on the roads, so we try to teach our students about the risks around this,” said Muhammed Amin, an advanced driving trainer, who added any motorist would benefit from such specialist advice.

“It is especially useful for commercial drivers, taxi drivers, delivery bike riders and bus drivers. They should understand road psychology and the risks behind every action they're taking.”

The course can be taken in a day, or over two half-day sessions. Those enrolling must have at least six months of UAE driving experience.

It features a brief driving style evaluation, followed by a theory test and practical assessment. Students are also taught how to correctly maintain their vehicle.

Prices for the course start at Dh700 ($190). It is fully accredited by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and RoadSafetyUAE.

The Excellence Driving Centre in Al Qusais, Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

“Many drivers can't control their emotions, so this type of training can help with stress management,” said Mr Amin, one of the school’s instructors. “They need to understand the consequences if they lose their emotions on the road.”

In 2024 the Ministry of Interior reported 11 per cent of major accidents were caused by novice drivers in their first year of driving, with 40 per cent of road deaths in the 18-30 age group.

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, said young people are showing particular interest in the safety course.

International success

Vanessa Jose is one of the many to have signed up for the course. Antonie Robertson / The National

Defensive driving training is already commonly taught in the US. The US National Safety Council said the course has been shown to reduce road offences in drivers under 21 by 68 per cent, and in motorists aged 21-64 by 74 per cent.

Vanessa Jose, 34, is a training and development manager from the Philippines who lives in Dubai. She has taken four hours of the lessons and is building her confidence on the roads alongside an instructor.

“There's a lot of possibilities to learn, but when you're driving in such as a busy area I feel I am learning very quickly,” she said. “In the Philippines, drivers use really different kinds of tactics and strategies on the road than here in Dubai, where it feels very disciplined.

“I just need to protect myself from the hazards out on the roads," she added. "There is a lot of common sense – you study, you put it in the training, either practical or theoretical, then technically you can drive. I feel like I need more years of learning to have that confidence in Dubai.”

