Ras Al Khaimah opens carbon-capture plant in boost to net-zero drive

A carbon-capture and utilisation plant has opened in Ras Al Khaimah in what has been heralded as a "significant step forward" in the UAE's net-zero drive.

The advanced facility aims to collect about 17,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which will then be transformed into products for use in the industrial sector.

The vast environmental project is the result of a partnership between Gulf Cryo, a regional leader in industrial gases and decarbonisation solutions, and RAK Ceramics.

It is the first such plant dedicated to high-purity carbon dioxide production to be established in the Emirates, the two companies said.

The plant was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and chairman of RAK Ceramics, and Sami Huneidi, chief administrative officer of Gulf Cyro.

Reducing carbon emissions, which contribute to global warming, is viewed as crucial to the fight against climate change.

How will the plant work?

The plant is dedicated to producing 99.99 per cent pure carbon dioxide, which can be used in sectors such as food and beverage, health care and agriculture.

Food-grade carbon dioxide meets strict standards for purity and contaminant levels, allowing for its safe use in everything from the carbonation of drinks to food packaging.

Under the green initiative, carbon dioxide will be captured from RAK Ceramics' natural-gas engines. Gulf Cryo will use an energy-efficient purification process that converts emissions into clean, liquefied carbon dioxide, which will then be distributed it to local industries.

Previously, Gulf Cryo imported recovered carbon dioxide from its plants in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“At Gulf Cryo, we are committed to driving the carbon economy, continuously expanding our capacities to provide a reliable source of CO₂ for both existing markets and emerging technologies that rely on it as a key resource.” said Mr Huneidi.

Abdallah Massaad, group chief executive of RAK Ceramics, said the project was important to the country's push to hit net-zero targets by 2050.

"Our partnership with Gulf Cryo marks a significant step forward in our journey towards decarbonisation and resource efficiency," he said.

"By embracing innovative solutions that reduce our environmental footprint, we continue to drive positive change across our operations and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision."

Green strategy

The UAE is working to reduce carbon emissions – including those produced by businesses – as part of a wide-ranging environmental agenda.

In May, a new UAE climate law requiring companies to keep emission levels in check or face fines was introduced.

Federal Decree-Law No 11 of 2024 on Reduction of the Effects of Climate Change mandates emissions reporting and climate adaptation measures across all sectors, from heavy industry to health care and energy, as well as small private enterprises in free zones. For the first time, climate action is not simply encouraged in the UAE, it is legally required.

Under the legislation, companies must submit regular emissions reports to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, develop decarbonisation plans aligned with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy and establish greenhouse gas monitoring systems that adhere to international standards. Those failing to comply could face fines of up to Dh2 million ($544,588).

It was previously announced in December that the carbon emissions of large companies were to be tracked and monitored in a key initiative by the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency.

The international standard carbon measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) programme will require all centres that produce large amounts of carbon emissions to submit reports on an annual basis from 2026. To ensure transparency, the environment agency has mandated that the submissions must be verified by a third party.

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of agency, said the programme will support Abu Dhabi's commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 22 per cent by 2027.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

Springtime in a Broken Mirror,

Mario Benedetti, Penguin Modern Classics

MOTHER%20OF%20STRANGERS %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Suad%20Amiry%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Pantheon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20304%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A