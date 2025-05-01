Adnoc and World Bank join forces to curb global gas flaring by 2030

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/adnoc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/adnoc/">Adnoc</a> is teaming up with the World Bank's Global Flaring and Methane Reduction (GFMR) team to drive down waste that could otherwise be converted into energy. The World Bank estimates that billions of cubic metres of gas are being released into the air annually due to flaring. This is the process of burning gas during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oil/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oil/">oil</a> production. The associated natural gas, composed mainly of methane, is often treated as waste and burnt or vented directly into the atmosphere. Putting a stop to flaring has environmental and economic benefits, said Zubin Bamji, the World Bank's GFMR manager. GFMR estimates global upstream <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gas/">gas</a> flaring increased to 148 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, up from 139 bcm in 2022. "It's about energy security and, at a time when many countries are looking for extra energy supplies, here we see one of the resources being wasted to the tune of billions of cubic metres every year," said Mr Bamji. "We estimate the amount of energy wasted through flaring alone could power the entire Sub-Saharan African continent." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/11/01/climate-change-methane-emissions-adipec-net-zero/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/11/01/climate-change-methane-emissions-adipec-net-zero/">Ibrahim Al Zu'bi</a>, Adnoc's chief sustainability officer, echoed this view, highlighting that it has been following a zero routine flaring policy for years and is now sharing its expertise with other national oil companies. "We don't just fund this work, we're helping identify technical solutions, mentor emerging producers and support project design so countries can access these grants," he said. A total of $250 million has been earmarked by the development bank, $100 million of which came from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">UAE</a>, to support those countries with the least capacity and resources to address these harmful emissions. The partnership is focused on providing grant funding, technical assistance, policy and regulatory reform advisory services, institutional strengthening, and mobilising financing to support action by governments and the industry. GFMR is active in at least dozen countries, which account for about a quarter of the oil and gas sector’s methane emissions. In the Middle East, GFMR is helping <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/04/04/iraqs-khor-mor-gasfield-reaches-500-million-boe-production-mark/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/04/04/iraqs-khor-mor-gasfield-reaches-500-million-boe-production-mark/">Iraq,</a> Egypt and Yemen identify opportunities and develop action plans to reduce emissions from oil and gas operations. As host of this year's GFMR steering committee meeting, the UAE, welcomed government representatives and oil companies from around the world to Abu Dhabi this week. "Adnoc is not only a founding member of the GFMR Partnership, we're also its largest donor," Mr Al Zu'bi told <i>The National. </i> The GFMR Partnership, launched at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cop/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cop/">Cop28</a> and managed by the World Bank, offers technical assistance and financial support to countries and operators that commit to long-term methane reduction. The two-day steering committee meeting brought together representatives from countries such as Norway, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as industry giants such as Shell, BP, Total Energies and Equinor. Sixteen projects from across the globe were reviewed, with particular focus on methane measurement, sensor deployment and regulatory alignment. "What impressed me was the diversity of progress," Mr Al Zu'bi said. "Some countries were just beginning the conversation on methane, others were already deploying sensors and tools. This diversity justifies the need for a collaborative platform like this." The UAE's role, he added, extends beyond funding. Adnoc sits on the GFMR's technical advisory group, helping assess project viability and providing support beyond finance, including in data, expertise and capacity building. The next phase of the partnership will involve expanding the number of countries involved, ensuring long-term financial sustainability of the fund and sharing success stories – particularly from smaller or newer producers. "This isn't about one company or one country," said Mr Al Zu'bi. "It's about building a global community committed to smart, sustainable energy practices." With 2030 fast approaching, the World Bank and Adnoc agree that the urgency is real but so is the opportunity.