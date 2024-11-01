To prevent climate change, the energy industry must urgently address global methane emissions

Methane emissions represent a critical challenge for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/10/16/crude-surplus-and-clean-energy-boom-to-lower-energy-prices-this-decade-iea-says/" target="_blank">global energy sector</a>. As a potent greenhouse gas, methane has a significantly greater impact on near-term global warming than carbon dioxide, even though it dissipates more quickly in the atmosphere – over a 20-year period, methane traps about 80 times more heat per molecule. So, addressing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/10/31/ai-will-drive-decarbonisation-and-boost-energy-efficiency-say-top-executives/" target="_blank">methane emissions</a> is not just an environmental necessity; it is a strategic imperative that could fundamentally reshape our approach to energy production, climate action and sustainability. Reducing methane emissions is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to slow global warming, making it a priority for climate strategies worldwide. But to achieve <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/03/13/methane-emissions-could-decline-on-tighter-rules-and-cop28-pledges-iea-says/" target="_blank">near zero methane emissions</a>, we need collaboration across the entire energy ecosystem. This involves bringing together international energy firms, national oil companies, technology innovators, financial institutions and global organisations. Yet, this task is far from simple. It requires an industry-wide transformation that aligns technological innovation, policymaking, financial investment and corporate commitment. We believe the energy sector has a unique opportunity to become the leading force in solving the problem. At Adnoc, we recognise the role of the energy industry in identifying and eliminating emissions and have set a target to achieve near zero methane emissions from our oil and gas operations by 2030. We reduced our upstream methane emissions by 20 per cent in 2023, compared to 2022. We are deploying pioneering technologies to enhance monitoring and drive further performance improvements. These include piloting satellite monitoring, aerial and robotic drone-mounted sensors, and the use of solar leak detection and repair systems which utilise infrared cameras and flame ionisation detection to quantify leaks. Together with the Oil & Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC), Adnoc hosted the second Advancing Towards Zero Methane Forum at Houston’s GasTech conference in September, a major global event for the natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions sectors. The forum drew on the expertise and resources of organisations including the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), the World Bank and the Environmental Defence Fund (EDF) – organisations that are already at the forefront of global efforts to address methane emissions. Their involvement underscores the importance of collective action in tackling this challenge. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the forum helps build a shared understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with methane reduction and create a roadmap for achieving zero methane emissions. Effective methane reduction requires more than just pledges; it requires measurable actions backed by robust monitoring and reporting mechanisms. Initiatives like the World Bank’s Global Flaring and Methane Reduction Partnership (GMFR) are essential to this effort. This fund consists of governments, oil companies, and multilateral organisations committed to reducing oil and gas related methane emissions to near zero by 2030. The GMFR provides financing, grants, technical support and policy advice to speed up flaring and methane reduction efforts. There is also an urgent need for comprehensive regulatory frameworks that align with global climate commitments while remaining adaptive to local contexts. A one-size-fits-all approach will not work; instead, policies must be tailored to the unique conditions of each region and market. Looking ahead, we have a unique opportunity in Abu Dhabi to build on the momentum generated at GasTech. Adipec, early next week, will be a crucial moment for the sector to demonstrate that it is serious about methane reduction. Adnoc will be hosting a follow-up Advancing Towards Zero Methane Forum at Adipec, focusing on financing methane reduction efforts. The aim is to turn commitments into concrete outcomes by leveraging the insights, tools and incentives available to drive progress and make zero methane emissions an achievable target. The time to act is now. The challenges are significant, but the potential rewards are immense. By taking collective action and sharing a commitment to reducing methane emissions, the energy sector can lead a transformative change toward a more sustainable future – one that prioritises environmental stewardship, operational excellence and a cleaner planet for future generations.