Nine could face death penalty in Abu Dhabi over indecent assault and blackmail charges

Nine men have been arrested and referred to court by the UAE Public Prosecution on suspicion of committing offences including endangering state security, public order and social peace.
The case in Abu Dhabi came to light through an online report to the Public Prosecution, in which a man claimed he was kidnapped, indecently assaulted and filmed while his hands were bound.
Investigations suggested the victim was lured to the home of one of the accused over a financial dispute, state news agency Wam reported.
This led to the victim being assaulted, tied up and detained for a week, the investigation suggested. He was allegedly forced to sign over money after being filmed naked as part of a blackmail campaign, with threats that the video would be shared on social media.
"Safeguarding the nation’s security and stability is a top national priority that permits no tolerance," Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, the UAE Attorney General, said in the report by Wam.
He emphasised the Public Prosecution’s determination to enforce the law impartially, protect lives and property, and ensure that perpetrators of crimes threatening national security or social peace are brought to justice.
If found guilty, the nine accused could be sentenced to death or serve life sentences in jail, because they are accused of activities that constitute a threat to state security, Wam added.
