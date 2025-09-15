Eight jailed by Abu Dhabi court over online child exploitation

Eight members of an online child sexual exploitation ring have been jailed for between three to 15 years by an Abu Dhabi court.

The group ensnared minors through online gaming platforms and social media, urging them to share explicit material, Abu Dhabi Criminal Court heard. They were also convicted of possessing and exchanging indecent content involving children.

The defendants, whose ages and nationalities were not disclosed, were also handed fines of up to Dh1 million ($272,294). The court did not state when the offences took place.

The court ordered the seizure of devices used to commit the crimes, barred the group from accessing information networks and closed down their related online accounts. Three of the defendants are to be deported after serving their prison terms.

The convictions came after an extensive investigation led by Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, which involved monitoring suspicious online activity. Prosecutors issued arrest warrants and brought group in for questioning, during which they confessed to the offences.

Forensic analysis of their electronic devices confirmed the presence of child pornographic material obtained and shared through online platforms.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution warned the public against engaging with strangers on social media platforms or sharing personal information, images, or data that could be exploited.

It also urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity and raise awareness of the dangers of accepting friend requests from unknown people through social media or gaming platforms. It also told them to teach their children about how to respond if they become victims of blackmail.

