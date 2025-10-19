Rain expected in parts of UAE as humidity climbs

Parts of the UAE are set to be hit by rain and strong winds in the coming days, along with high humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts rain in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather bureau said winds could reach speeds of 40 kmph in some areas on Monday, causing dusty conditions and poor visibility.

The rain – although not likely to affect the coastal cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai – will be welcomed after a particularly dry year.

Rain prayers were held in mosques around the country on Friday on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

It is a tradition that is performed across the Gulf when rainfall is delayed. The prayers, salat al istisqa, are performed to ask God for rain and mercy.

This year is among the driest on record, interim figures show, with April and May breaking temperature records.

High humidity

A plane takes off through a haze of humidity blanketing Dubai Marina in June. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National Towers in Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai during the hot and humid weather. Hot and humid weather in Dubai. Parasailing is a good way to keep cool in Dubai Marina during the hot and humid spell in Dubai. Dubai Marina during the hot and humid weather in the emirate on Friday. Dubai Marina shrouded in a haze of humidity.

The NCM projects that humidity levels could peak at 91 per cent in the Al Ain town of Sweihan on Sunday and hit highs of 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next week.

A humidity percentage – also known as relative humidity – measures the amount of water vapour in the air compared to the maximum amount of air that can be held at a specific temperature.

A 50 per cent reading, for example, would show that the air holds half of the water vapour that is possible at a given temperature.

A 100 per cent reading means the air is totally saturated and is no longer able to absorb moisture, even human sweat, and this disrupts our cooling process.

These sticky conditions are largely caused by warmer seas, which increases evaporation, while hotter temperatures on land means the air absorbs more water.

Temperatures remain high

While temperatures will continue to gradually decline in the final months of the year, the mercury will remain high in the days ahead.

Day-time temperatures are set to hover around the mid to high 30s, hitting highs of 37°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday.

Temperatures will be slightly lower in the Northern Emirates but will remain above 30°C throughout the week.

