UAE expands golden visa scheme to offer holders emergency support overseas

The UAE on Tuesday announced a major expansion of its golden visa residency scheme, to provide essential consular services previously only available to Emiratis.

Under plans unveiled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign residents who hold the renewable, 10-year visa will be given crucial assistance if affected by crises overseas and will have access to a dedicated hotline to seek support.

The ministry said the move represented an "important milestone" in the golden visa initiative, which was launched in 2018. The new services for golden visa holders were unveiled at Gitex Global, the flagship technology event held in Dubai.

What's new?

Golden visa holders who lose or damage their passport when outside of the country can obtain a document allowing them to return to the UAE with the support of the ministry

A dedicated hotline is being set up through the ministry's call centre to provide assistance

Being included in evacuation and emergency plans for crises abroad

Repatriation of remains and co-ordination for burial in the UAE

The visa can be obtained through property, investment or a nomination in a special talent category open to people working in the country or living abroad.

Who is eligible for a golden visa?

Financial ties within the UAE is one clear path to obtaining the 10-year visa. This could be through a Dh2 million ($540,000) property investment. If you already have a property that you bought for less than Dh2 million but is currently valued higher than that figure, you are eligible for a golden visa.

You are also eligible if you have at least Dh2 million in a bank fixed deposit or a UAE investment fund. The investment has to be in the emirate where the person is applying for a golden visa.

Skilled workers earning a minimum gross salary of Dh30,000 a month, including allowances paid monthly in addition to their basic salary, are also eligible.

If someone based outside the UAE does not go through an investment route of property or a UAE bank account deposit, there are other avenues available such as the exceptional talent categories.

Celebrities, sports personalities or people in the business and entertainment industry can be granted golden visas. If a person does not live in the UAE but is considered to be of high calibre and is interested in a golden visa for the purpose of moving or investing in the UAE, this route is open to them.

The relevant authority requires detailed documentation about the individual's history, their profile and what exactly they would bring to the Emirates.

In the special talent category, the person does not need to have investments in the UAE but the broader thinking is that once they have a golden visa, they would invest and ultimately make the Emirates their home.

This is a subjective category, so a strong case must be presented to the relevant authority for a nomination based on the person's achievements.

How much does it cost?

This varies per application. A standard application can cost between Dh5,000 and Dh9,000 for medical tests, Emirates ID and residency application.

Other documents required

A candidate's passport must be valid for more than six months at the time of application. Education certificates must be attested by the UAE embassy of the country where they were issued and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with an equivalency certificate verification by the Ministry of Education.

A no-objection certificate is required from the employer for applicants without a government nomination.

Once approval comes through, a medical examination must be completed and biometrics captured.

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Company%20profile %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20Shipsy%3Cbr%3EYear%20of%20inception%3A%202015%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Soham%20Chokshi%2C%20Dhruv%20Agrawal%2C%20Harsh%20Kumar%20and%20Himanshu%20Gupta%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20India%2C%20UAE%20and%20Indonesia%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20logistics%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%20more%20than%20350%20employees%3Cbr%3EFunding%20received%20so%20far%3A%20%2431%20million%20in%20series%20A%20and%20B%20rounds%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Info%20Edge%2C%20Sequoia%20Capital%E2%80%99s%20Surge%2C%20A91%20Partners%20and%20Z3%20Partners%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk 06', Yarmolenko 27') Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 72' pen)

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”