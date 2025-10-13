Dubai Police issue alert over heavy Gitex traffic amid variable parking rates

Dubai Police on Monday issued a warning for motorists to expect heavy traffic around the Dubai World Trade Centre due to “ongoing exhibitions and development works in the area”.

The force urged motorists to use alternative routes where possible and follow the relevant safety guidelines.

The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority added that the centrepoint station parking is fully occupied, calling on commuters to use car parks at nearby Metro stations to access Gitex.

The authority added that commuters can use public transport to reach the conference, such as using the Dubai Metro, exiting at Dubai World Trade Centre.

It comes after Parkin, the company that manages public parking operations in the emirate, reminded drivers that a variable parking tariff has been activated around Dubai World Trade Centre for the week.

The pricing strategy, announced earlier this year, means motorists have to pay increased fees of Dh25 ($6.80) an hour in traffic hotspots during major events.

Parkin said the event parking charge would be enforced in areas near the trade centre, with the zone codes 335X, 336X and 337X. Like the RTA, Parkin recommended using public transport to travel to Gitex.

With Gitex taking place all week, commuters can likely expect the disruption to continue until Friday.

Gitex is set to provide a strong boost to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the emirate’s GDP and generate an annual Dh100 billion contribution from digital transformation by 2033. The 45th such conference will bring together thousands of exhibitors from around the world, and run until October 17.

