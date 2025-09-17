Gargash hits out at Israel for causing 'geopolitical earthquake' in Middle East

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, has hit out at Israel for its recent wars in the region due to the human suffering caused.

He said the last “two bloody years” have led to a “geopolitical earthquake” that continues to unfold, adding that a unified Arab project “remains absent”.

“The Israeli wars, militia adventures, and regional crises have redrawn the political map over two bloody years,” Dr Gargash wrote on social media. “Human suffering and the repercussions of the geopolitical earthquake continue to unfold, while a comprehensive Arab project for stability that preserves sovereignty, dignity, and the future remains absent.

“It is as if the message is that each party should focus solely on its own fate.”

Heightened tension

His comments come amid heightened tension in the Gulf after Israel's military strike on Doha last week.

The Israeli military launched a strike on Qatar’s capital in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, leading to international condemnation. The militant group said its senior officials survived the attack, but five of its members were killed. A Qatari security force member also died.

Senior Hamas negotiator Khalil Al Hayya's son, Haman, was killed, alongside his office director, Jihad Labad, and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun.

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has defied global condemnation of the attack and last week warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials from the country or “bring them to justice”. “If you don't, we will,” he added.

However, the GCC put on a show of unity on Monday at a summit in Doha where Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation.

The Emirati delegation emphasised the importance of upholding international law and respecting state sovereignty “as the means to deter Israel and achieve peace”. It also stressed that Qatar is not alone and that the united voice of Arab and Islamic countries must lead to change, state news agency Wam reported.

“The UAE's stance with the sisterly state of Qatar is principled and stems from the shared destiny that unites the Arab Gulf states across decades and crises,” Dr Gargash wrote on X in the wake of the summit. “The Gulf and Arab-Islamic summits in Doha affirmed that Qatar does not stand alone, and that the treacherous Israeli aggression spurs our solidarity, and confirms that the law of the jungle will not govern international conduct.”

Consistent messaging

On Friday, the UAE summoned Israel's deputy ambassador, David Ahad Horsandy, to strongly condemn the country's attack on Qatar and remarks by Mr Netanyahu.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, criticised the hostile statements by Mr Netanyahu and said the attack on Doha was a flagrant breach of Qatari sovereignty, as well as a serious assault on international law and the UN Charter.

President Sheikh Mohamed last week met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha. They discussed the strong ties between their countries and the Israeli aggression.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people, Wam reported.

He stressed that the attack was a breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and warned that such actions threaten regional security. Sheikh Mohamed also praised Sheikh Tamim's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

