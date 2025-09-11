Why schools in Dubai believe new teacher employment rules can curb classroom disruption

Private schools and parents in Dubai have welcomed new measures introduced in the emirate to reduce turnover of teaching staff and reform how they are hired, supported and sacked.
The move, announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, sets out standardised hiring criteria based on KHDA-approved requirements for qualifications, experience and conduct. Teachers currently working in Dubai must meet those standards by 2028.
A 90-day restriction on staff moving between schools has also been introduced. Under the measures, any employee who resigns mid-term, regardless of whether they serve their notice period, must wait three months before joining another KHDA-regulated school.
Deepika Thapar Singh, principal of Credence High School, told The National that the 90-day rule is particularly welcome. She said mid-year resignations are "disruptive to students and learning", with the rule set to "encourage stability and allow schools to plan more effectively".
Parents have also welcomed the move. Sumit Augustine, who has one child, explained that the rule reduces the risk of children feeling unsettled because of a change of staff.
Additionally, all teaching staff are required to complete induction modules on safeguarding, inclusion, UAE values and professional ethics before starting in a new role.
Sackable offences
For the first time, the KHDA has published a list of offences that can lead to deregistration – effectively barring someone from working at a KHDA-regulated school, early childhood centre, university, or vocational institute.
Such offences include criminal convictions, breaches of child protection rules and gross professional misconduct. They also include unprofessional behaviour such as dishonesty, inappropriate social media use and culturally insensitive actions.
Welcome move
A representative of Gems Education, one of Dubai’s largest private school operators, said it is working closely with the KHDA to ensure it complies fully with the regulations. “Gems Education always welcomes KHDA guidance and directives designed to strengthen the education sector in Dubai, and we are working closely with the regulator and our schools and internal departments to review these new rules and ensure compliance," the representative said.
"We will be able to share further details on how we will be integrating the new directives across our operations once we have had time to fully assess the implications.”
Ms Singh described the new measures as “a progressive step forward” that will benefit pupils and teachers. She also welcomed the revised qualification requirements, describing them as “an opportunity to attract highly qualified educators committed to long-term growth". Credence High School is to introduce professional development programmes to help teachers meet the 2028 deadline, she added.
New measures
The Ministry of Education this month approved its attendance and absence guidelines for the 2025-2026 academic year. A notification system will inform parents immediately if their child misses school.
The maximum limit for unexcused absences is five days a term, or 15 in an academic year. Pupils may be required to repeat the year if they exceed the annual limit.
A pupil’s absence is to be counted as two days if they miss school on a Friday, or on the days before or after public holidays, the ministry added.
Teacher recruitment
The academic year started on August 25, with the Gems school group welcoming more than 1,700 new teachers across the UAE and Qatar. That was lower than last year, when 1,850 teachers were recruited, but group chief education officer Lisa Crausby said it was a “good sign” because the retention rate was improving.
Taaleem, which operates more than 30 schools in the UAE, told The National that it recorded a "significant increase in teacher recruitment this academic year, reflecting both the population boom across the country and the continued growth of our schools".
"In August alone, we successfully onboarded more than 500 new teachers, alongside senior leaders, learning assistants and administrative staff," it added.
Taaleem said there was “strong interest” from teachers interested in moving to the UAE. It said a new hiring model meant the group starts planning recruitment a year in advance and recommended that teachers demonstrate “adaptability, cultural awareness and commitment to professional development”.