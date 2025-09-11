Why schools in Dubai believe new teacher employment rules can curb classroom disruption

Private schools and parents in Dubai have welcomed new measures introduced in the emirate to reduce turnover of teaching staff and reform how they are hired, supported and sacked.

The move, announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, sets out standardised hiring criteria based on KHDA-approved requirements for qualifications, experience and conduct. Teachers currently working in Dubai must meet those standards by 2028.

A 90-day restriction on staff moving between schools has also been introduced. Under the measures, any employee who resigns mid-term, regardless of whether they serve their notice period, must wait three months before joining another KHDA-regulated school.

Deepika Thapar Singh, principal of Credence High School, told The National that the 90-day rule is particularly welcome. She said mid-year resignations are "disruptive to students and learning", with the rule set to "encourage stability and allow schools to plan more effectively".

Parents have also welcomed the move. Sumit Augustine, who has one child, explained that the rule reduces the risk of children feeling unsettled because of a change of staff.

Additionally, all teaching staff are required to complete induction modules on safeguarding, inclusion, UAE values and professional ethics before starting in a new role.

Pupils at the Dubai British School Mira. The new regulations cover all private schools in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sackable offences

For the first time, the KHDA has published a list of offences that can lead to deregistration – effectively barring someone from working at a KHDA-regulated school, early childhood centre, university, or vocational institute.

Such offences include criminal convictions, breaches of child protection rules and gross professional misconduct. They also include unprofessional behaviour such as dishonesty, inappropriate social media use and culturally insensitive actions.

Welcome move

A representative of Gems Education, one of Dubai’s largest private school operators, said it is working closely with the KHDA to ensure it complies fully with the regulations. “Gems Education always welcomes KHDA guidance and directives designed to strengthen the education sector in Dubai, and we are working closely with the regulator and our schools and internal departments to review these new rules and ensure compliance," the representative said.

"We will be able to share further details on how we will be integrating the new directives across our operations once we have had time to fully assess the implications.”

Ms Singh described the new measures as “a progressive step forward” that will benefit pupils and teachers. She also welcomed the revised qualification requirements, describing them as “an opportunity to attract highly qualified educators committed to long-term growth". Credence High School is to introduce professional development programmes to help teachers meet the 2028 deadline, she added.

New measures

The Ministry of Education this month approved its attendance and absence guidelines for the 2025-2026 academic year. A notification system will inform parents immediately if their child misses school.

The maximum limit for unexcused absences is five days a term, or 15 in an academic year. Pupils may be required to repeat the year if they exceed the annual limit.

A pupil’s absence is to be counted as two days if they miss school on a Friday, or on the days before or after public holidays, the ministry added.

Teacher recruitment

The academic year started on August 25, with the Gems school group welcoming more than 1,700 new teachers across the UAE and Qatar. That was lower than last year, when 1,850 teachers were recruited, but group chief education officer Lisa Crausby said it was a “good sign” because the retention rate was improving.

Taaleem, which operates more than 30 schools in the UAE, told The National that it recorded a "significant increase in teacher recruitment this academic year, reflecting both the population boom across the country and the continued growth of our schools".

"In August alone, we successfully onboarded more than 500 new teachers, alongside senior leaders, learning assistants and administrative staff," it added.

Taaleem said there was “strong interest” from teachers interested in moving to the UAE. It said a new hiring model meant the group starts planning recruitment a year in advance and recommended that teachers demonstrate “adaptability, cultural awareness and commitment to professional development”.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

All the Money in the World Director: Ridley Scott Starring: Charlie Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer Four stars

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQureos%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E33%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESoftware%20and%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 374hp at 5,500-6,500rpm Torque: 500Nm from 1,900-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.5L/100km Price: from Dh285,000 On sale: from January 2022

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Falling%20for%20Christmas' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Janeen%20Damian%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lindsay%20Lohan%2C%20Chord%20Overstreet%2C%20Jack%20Wagner%2C%20Aliana%20Lohan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A