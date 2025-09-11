How pioneering African inventor is powering winds of change with turbine made from scrap

An inspirational African inventor who built a wind turbine out of scrapyard junk to deliver life-saving electricity to his drought-stricken village is on a mission to help future generations realise their dreams.

William Kamkwamba, who brought hope to his community in Malawai with nothing but determination and a stack of library books at the age of 14, told his remarkable story that was turned into a book and a movie with delegates at an event in Sharjah this week.

Back in 2001, Mr Kamkamba was dealing with the harsh realities of poverty and famine and faced the prospect of dropping out of school when he found salvation in his local library and decided to read up on wind energy.

“A lot of people were starving to death in that time. My parents couldn’t afford to pay for my education because they used the money to buy food to feed us,” Mr Kamkwamba said at the Sharjah International Communication Forum on Wednesday.

He did not want to follow in the footsteps of his father by becoming a farmer, a path that was not reaping rewards for his people. “They are not farmers by choice,” he said.

William Kamkwamba's remarkable feats were the subject of a book which was later adapted for the big screen. Antonie Robertson / The National

He started studying at his village library and wind energy books caught his attention.

Power of invention

“I believed if I have education, I can do whatever I want in my life. I was interested in fact that wind can and generate electricity,” he added.

He made a wind turbine to power electrical appliances in his family's house in Wimbe, 23km east of Kasungu, using blue gum trees, bicycle parts and materials collected in a local scrapyard. “I didn’t have money so I want to the garage yard searching for materials to build a windmill,” he said.

What began as a small light in his home soon became a beacon of hope that spread throughout the village.

Neighbours, spurred into action by his ingenuity, helped him expand the windmills to bring power and irrigation to the entire village.

William Kamkwamba with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and director Chiwetel Ejiofor at a special screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind in New York in 2019. AFP

The extraordinary feats of Mr Kamkamba and his community changed lives and won international attention.

He earned a scholarship to the African leadership academy, graduated from Dartmouth College in the US and served as an example to others to not put limits on their ambitions.

“Young people might face similar challenges to what I had but don’t allow those challenges to take away your goals and dreams,” the 38-year-old told The National.

“Everything is possible if you put your mind into it and you will be able to achieve. All these successful people we see today were able to succeed in things they did because they didn’t give up on their dreams.”

Global attention

Maxwell Simba portraying a young William Kamkwamba in 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'. Photo: Netflix

Mr Kamkwamba’s incredible story was turned into a book entitled The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, which was adapted into a 2019 film directed by Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The credits are yet to roll on his incredible story, however, as he feels he has much more to achieve. “The forum aligned with projects we are doing in Malawi liked education, agriculture and sustainability. I’m very happy to participate and share my story,” he said.

His future plan focuses on building an innovation centre in his country to provide a platform for people who have ideas and solutions for everyday challenges in their communities.

The Kamkwamba farmhouse powered by a network of windmills and solar panels. Getty Images

“I wish I had a mentor when I start creating the windmill,” he said. “I want to help young people and guiding them in their path from early stages.”

Forum takes centre stage

The 14th International Government Communication Forum – which concludes on Thursday – is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”.

The event has brought together more than 200 speakers from around the world and features 110 activities focusing on food, security, public health, education, sustainability and the green economy.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi gave an address on the forum's opening day, charting her decades of public service and highlighting the support of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

“Today we have 24 institutions serving the community from the beginning to today, and the door is open for more,” she said. “I believe that every person has the freedom of opinion, so we must listen to them, especially children.”

She spoke about establishing the Big Heart Foundation, one of the country's largest philanthropic organisations, with the aim of delivering aid to countries around the world.

“Rather than relying on time-bound campaigns, we do not put money in the hands of institutions or individuals in these countries. The foundation studies the needs in different countries, and we do not take a single penny from these countries,” she added.

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Manchester United v Club America When: Thursday, 9pm Arizona time (Friday UAE, 8am)

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3