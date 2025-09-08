UAE sends 105 tonnes of food to help earthquake victims in Afghanistan

The UAE has sent three aid planes carrying 105 tonnes of food supplies to Afghanistan to offer a lifeline to civilians counting the cost of an earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people.
The crucial humanitarian mission took place on Sunday night as part of an air and sea aid route established by the UAE. The shipments were sent came after the Emirates Red Crescent, the philanthropic arm of the UAE government, delivered its first batch of medical aid to the country.
The 6.0-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least five aftershocks, hit remote areas in mountainous provinces of Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan on August 31, reducing homes to rubble. The epicentre was about 27km north-east of the city of Jalalabad, the US Geological Survey said. The tremor struck 8km below the Earth's surface – shallow quakes can inflict greater damage.
Afghanistan was hit by two further powerful earthquakes on Tuesday and Thursday. Two aftershocks hit 12 hours apart on Friday.
President Sheikh Mohamed previously directed teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command to assist in the response to the earthquake.
