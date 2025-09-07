UAE delivers first shipment of vital medical aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

The UAE has delivered its first batch of critical medical aid to citizens in Afghanistan affected by a devastating earthquake which has claimed more than 2,200 lives and left a trail of destruction.

The crucial assistance provided by the Emirates Red Crescent is part of a major UAE humanitarian relief effort in response to the deadly natural disaster, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least five aftershocks, hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan last Sunday night.

The earthquake's epicentre was about 27km north-east of the city of Jalalabad, according to the US Geological Survey, which said it struck 8km below the Earth's surface. Shallow quakes can inflict greater damage.

Afghanistan was rocked by two further powerful earthquakes on Tuesday and Thursday – as well as two aftershocks 12 hours apart on Friday.

President Sheikh Mohamed had previously directed teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command to assist the response to the earthquake.

A family takes shelter in a makeshift tent, after an earthquake in the Nurgal district of Afghanistan. Reuters

The emergency task force will conduct field assessments in co-ordination with local authorities in the east of the country to enhance the effectiveness of search and rescue operations, state news agency Wam reported.

“[They will help] broaden the scope of response, provide logistical and relief support to affected areas, and work to save as many lives as possible by rescuing survivors from under the rubble,” Wam said.

The presence of the search and rescue team will coincide with efforts by Emirates Red Crescent to provide medical aid, supplies and shelter to those affected.