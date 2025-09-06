UAE continues humanitarian mission to support earthquake victims in Afghanistan

A team from the UAE Joint Operations Command is continuing its humanitarian mission to aid people affected by the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan last weekend.

As part of the UAE’s humanitarian air bridge, organised in collaboration with the UAE Aid Agency and its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, the team distributed essential supplies to families in Kunar province.

The shipments included food, medical aid, and tents.

It comes as the death toll passed 2,000. More than 3,500 people were injured.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake flattened houses near Afghanistan's border with Pakistan on Sunday. Aftershocks rattled the country in the following days, causing further panic and cutting off roads.

The National spoke with Afghan residents in the UAE, who urged the international community to step up and provide urgently needed relief.

