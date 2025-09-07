UAE set for more rain next week but temperatures to top 40°C

Parts of the UAE are expected to experience further rain and bouts of fog next week, but temperatures will remain high as the peak summer season slowly gives way to cooler conditions.
The National Centre of Meteorology said cloudy skies are in store across the Emirates on Sunday – with temperatures peaking at 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai – setting the scene for several days of unsettled conditions.
The weather bureau forecasts light rain on Monday in northern and eastern areas of the country, which could cause a dip in temperatures.
There is a prospect of more wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern parts of the country, while motorists are urged to be vigilant for morning fog on both Monday and Tuesday.
Rain fell in Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Thursday and Friday as authorities urged motorists to take care behind the wheel during wet weather.
Storm Centre, a social media account that tracks weather in the Emirates, shared video of drivers navigating rainy conditions near Al Maktoum International Airport.
Temperatures remain high
The NCM's latest five-day weather forecast – which covers Sunday to Thursday – projects that daytime temperatures will hover around 40°C in Abu Dhabi, reaching highs of 43°C on Wednesday.
The mercury will drop slightly in Dubai during the course of the week, with daytime temperatures expected to fall below 40°C on both Sunday and Tuesday.
There will be some respite from the long and hot UAE summer in the Northern Emirates.
Temperatures in Fujairah are expected to decline gradually in the days ahead, from a high of 37°C on Sunday during the daytime to as low as 32°C on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Daytime temperatures will, however, remain relatively high in Ras Al Khaimah, ranging from 42°C on Sunday to 38°C by Thursday.
The UAE has experienced a prolonged period of high temperatures this year, starting before summer officially began.
The country recorded its hottest ever April and May, while temperatures also reached a scorching 51.8°C on August 1 – passing the previous historic high of 51.4°C for the month from 2017.
