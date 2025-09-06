UAE to hold Eclipse Prayer on Sunday evening

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has called on the UAE public to perform the Eclipse Prayer on Sunday evening, September 7.

The statement on Saturday follows the tradition of the Prophet Mohammed to perform prescribed prayers during cosmic phenomena.

A rare total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, will be visible across the Emirates on Sunday evening, treating skywatchers to one of the year’s most dramatic celestial sights.

The event will last several hours as the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow.

It will play out in a sequence of phases, visible across the UAE and around the world.

The direction to perform the Eclipse Prayer is in line with the announcement by the International Astronomical Centre of the lunar eclipse, which will begin at 8.27pm, reach its peak at 10.12pm, and conclude at 11.57pm, Wam reported.

The UAE Fatwa Council said that the Eclipse Prayer is recommended for all men and women upon whom prayer is obligatory, whether the eclipse is partial or total.

