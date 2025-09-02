President Sheikh Mohamed and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Ministry of Presidential Affairs / Getty Images
Sheikh Mohamed discusses ties with President of Guinea-Bissau

Umaro Sissoco Embalo is on a working visit to the UAE

September 02, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea-Bissau, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen co-operation between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau across fields such as the economic, trade and development sectors, the state news agency Wam reported.

They also highlighted their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral co-operation to benefit the people of both nations.

The two men previously met in February, when the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest decoration awarded to heads of state, was presented to Mr Embalo by Sheikh Mohamed, in recognition of his efforts to enhance bilateral relations.

Mr Embalo, in turn, presented Sheikh Mohamed with the Amilcar Cabral Medal, the highest honour granted by Guinea-Bissau, in appreciation of his role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

