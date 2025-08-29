UAE honoured by Albania for efforts in fighting wildfires

The UAE team that took part in efforts to tackle wildfires in Albania has been honoured by authorities in the European country.

The team from the Emirates was honoured for its efforts to extinguish the blazes that have forced droves of Albanians to flee their homes.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Edi Rama, along with senior military leaders, state news agency Wam reported.

The National reported earlier in the week how since arriving in Albania, the UAE team has carried out 27 missions using two Black Hawk helicopters.

The team was dispatched earlier in August – on the order of President Sheikh Mohamed – to help local authorities as they battle to contain a spate of intense blazes fuelled by soaring summer temperatures.

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Scorebox Dubai Hurricanes 31 Dubai Sports City Eagles 22 Hurricanes Tries: Finck, Powell, Jordan, Roderick, Heathcote Cons: Tredray 2, Powell Eagles Tries: O’Driscoll 2, Ives Cons: Carey 2 Pens: Carey

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

Wydad 2 Urawa 3 Wydad Nahiri 21’, Hajhouj 90' Urawa Antonio 18’, 60’, Kashiwagi 26’

The%20Super%20Mario%20Bros%20Movie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aaron%20Horvath%20and%20Michael%20Jelenic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Pratt%2C%20Anya%20Taylor-Joy%2C%20Charlie%20Day%2C%20Jack%20Black%2C%20Seth%20Rogen%20and%20Keegan-Michael%20Key%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800