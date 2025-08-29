UAE honoured by Albania for efforts in fighting wildfires

The UAE team that took part in efforts to tackle wildfires in Albania has been honoured by authorities in the European country.
The team from the Emirates was honoured for its efforts to extinguish the blazes that have forced droves of Albanians to flee their homes.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Edi Rama, along with senior military leaders, state news agency Wam reported.
The National reported earlier in the week how since arriving in Albania, the UAE team has carried out 27 missions using two Black Hawk helicopters.
The team was dispatched earlier in August – on the order of President Sheikh Mohamed – to help local authorities as they battle to contain a spate of intense blazes fuelled by soaring summer temperatures.
