UAE carries out 70th airdrop of aid to Gaza

More than 3,940 tonnes of aid delivered since beginning of airdrop operations

The National

August 13, 2025

The UAE executed its 70th airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Wednesday, alongside Jordan, helped by the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium and France.

The shipment included essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charities, state news agency Wam reported.

"With the completion of this airdrop, the total amount of aid delivered by air under the operation has exceeded 3,940 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience," Wam said of the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 programme.

"These initiatives reflect the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and promoting a humanitarian giving approach to alleviate the suffering of those affected in crisis areas."

