UAE condemns Israeli occupation of Gaza and warns of 'catastrophic consequences'

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza, warning that the move will trigger “catastrophic consequences” and include the further loss of life and worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In a statement on social media platform, X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the Israeli government's action as a blatant violation of international law.
The ministry called on the wider international community, the UN and the UN Security Council to “fulfil their responsibilities” and act to halt what it termed “illegal practices” against Palestinian people.
“Upholding the rights of the Palestinian people is no longer a matter of political discretion, but a moral, humanitarian, and legal imperative,” the statement said.
Call for a two-state solution
The UAE reaffirmed what it called its “historic and steadfast” position in supporting Palestinian rights and reiterated its commitment to a just resolution of the decades-long conflict. Central to that resolution, the ministry noted, is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
The statement concluded by reaffirming the UAE’s belief that regional stability is achievable only through the two-state solution.
Mounting International Concern
The UAE’s remarks come amid growing international alarm over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where recent escalations have left the enclave’s population facing severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.
