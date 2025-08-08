Photographer who documents horrors of Gaza says he 'can't take it any more'

A Palestinian photojournalist has highlighted the agony of almost two years of war in Gaza marked by unbearable living conditions and widespread hunger.

Abdelhakim Abu Riash, 37, who has remained in the enclave since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, has now launched a public donation campaign in a bid to raise funds for his evacuation.

“I’ve reached a point where I can’t take it any more,” he told The National, as he described the daily struggle to survive under relentless bombardment and an escalating humanitarian catastrophe.

He also hopes to raise funds to help support his family in the enclave.

Abu Riash's call for help highlights the growing desperation among civilians trapped in Gaza, where aid agencies have repeatedly warned of famine-like conditions and the collapse of essential services.

The veteran journalist, known for his work documenting life under siege, said the situation has become unsustainable with dwindling access to food, clean water, and medical care.

Over the past two years, he has used his camera and Instagram account to show the world the reality of the strip from the front line. “Today I found myself on the other side of the lens. I need help,” Abu Riash said.

Palestinian freelance photojournalist Abdelhakim Abu Riash has been photographing Gaza since the war broke out. Photos: Abdelhakim Abu Riash

Losing loved ones

After the outbreak of war, he was forced to leave his home in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, when Israeli air strikes destroyed the building.

“I have no home. I live in a tent with 13 family members,” he said. “Due to the Israeli siege, it’s a challenge to get food or drinking water, as well as hygiene products.”

His father had heart problems before the conflict but died in September 2024 as medical facilities struggled to remain operational.

“He needed operations to save his life,” Abu Riash said. “He passed away because there was no medicine after his situation worsened. He was also suffering mentally because we lost many relatives and friends.”

Abdelhakim Abu Riash documents Gaza's suffering

Injured Palestinian children are moved to safe places after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip on July 25. All photos: Abdalhkem Abu Riash / Anadolu via Getty images Palestinians, struggling with hunger, form a line to receive hot meals in Gaza's Al Zeitoun neighbourhood on July 31 Bodies of 34 Palestinians are brought to Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli air strikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip on July 15 Malik Nidal Saad, six, suffers from severe malnutrition in a tent in western Gaza after fleeing Beit Lahia with his family on July 27 Palestinians, including children, fill and carry water distributed by a water tanker into containers in port area of Gaza city on May 27 Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Al Ahly Hospital after Israeli air strikes attacked civilians in Gaza city's Zeitoun neighbourhood on July 22 Aid lorries sent by the UN enter the Zakim border crossing in the north of Gaza city while under Israeli attacks on June 25. Bodies of Palestinians are brought to Al Shifa Hospital after an Israeli air strike at Al Shati Camp in the Gaza Strip on July 11 Palestinians inspect the damage after Israeli troops bombed Musa bin Nasir School, sheltering displaced people, in Gaza city's Daraj neighbourhood with two kamikaze drones on May 20

Daily battle

While covering the war, Abu Riash suffered serious injuries and lost part of his stomach.

“Life has become a daily battle. My family and I are living under extremely harsh conditions. Severe food shortages, skyrocketing prices, and a complete lack of safety,” Abu Riash said.

He has launched a campaign to provide shelter for his family and meet the most basic needs.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a real difference in our lives. Please consider supporting us and sharing this campaign with anyone who can help. With your support, we can begin to rebuild,” he wrote on the online campaign page.

“Israeli aggression is targeting everyone from children, women, innocent people and local journalists,” he said.

“This war is different from other wars because journalists are daily targets. There are no red lines here, everyone is a target.”

No message to world

Abu Riash said he feels like the world doesn’t care about what is happening. “I have no message to the world. Watching daily news from Gaza became like a TV series for them,” he said.

He posted to his 364,000 Instagram followers asking for help to leave the strip with his family.

“I express my desire to leave the Gaza Strip safely in an attempt to survive the current situation, to which I can no longer endure or adapt,” he wrote.

At least 61,020 Palestinians have been killed and 150,671 wounded since the war began.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that five more Palestinians had died of malnutrition and starvation in the enclave in the past 24 hours. This brings the number of those who died from hunger during the conflict to 193, including 96 children, the ministry said.

The war began when Hamas led attacks on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240.

The ruins of the residential block where Abdelhakim Abu Riash's family lived in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash

