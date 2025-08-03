The latest UAE shipment to Gaza was delivered by 11 lorries carrying medicine for Palestinians. Wam
UAE delivers 65 tonnes of medical supplies to Gaza

Aid handed over for distribution to strip's hospitals

August 03, 2025

The UAE has delivered a new batch of 65 tonnes of essential medical supplies to Gaza.

The shipment of medicine and medical supplies was sent in co-operation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

The aid was delivered by a convoy of 11 lorries carrying about 65 tonnes of various medicine, ahead of distribution to hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

WHO representatives praised the UAE for being one of the most prominent supporters of Gaza’s healthcare sector, Wam said.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 60,839 Palestinians and wounded 149,588 since October 7, 2023, the enclave's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Updated: August 03, 2025, 1:40 PM
