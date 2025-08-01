UAE weather: Temperatures hit 51.8°C after dust alert issued

A yellow alert was issued due to high levels of dust as temperatures approached 52°C in parts of the UAE on Friday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued the dust warning for large areas of the north-east until 7pm.
The weather centre said temperatures peaked at 51.8°C in town of Sweihan in Al Ain at 3pm.
The mercury surpassed 50°C in four other areas of the country on a scorching afternoon, NCM figures revealed.
The sizzling conditions are nothing new for Sweihan, which once claimed the mantle of the hottest place on Earth after temperatures reached the same 51.8°C mark on June 6, 2021.
Al Ain and Gasyoura were among locations experiencing 49°C heat earlier in the day. Abu Dhabi was expected to hit 45°C on Friday, with 46°C in Dubai. Similar temperatures are forecast across the country over the weekend.
Despite the heat, rain is predicted over the weekend, particularly in the south-east.
The highest temperature in the UAE this week was 50°C in Owtaid in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to the NCM centre.
This year has also brought the hottest April and May on record. Climate change along with other factors such as El Nino ending have played a significant role, experts say.
How to protect yourself when air quality drops
Install an air filter in your home.
Close your windows and turn on the AC.
Shower or bath after being outside.
Wear a face mask.
Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor.
If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.
What the law says
Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.
“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.
“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”
If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.
