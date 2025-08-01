Hot and dusty weather prompted a yellow warning on Friday. AFP
UAE weather: Temperatures hit 51.8°C after dust alert issued

Rain predicted in areas including south-east over weekend

The National

August 01, 2025

A yellow alert was issued due to high levels of dust as temperatures approached 52°C in parts of the UAE on Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued the dust warning for large areas of the north-east until 7pm.

The weather centre said temperatures peaked at 51.8°C in town of Sweihan in Al Ain at 3pm.

The mercury surpassed 50°C in four other areas of the country on a scorching afternoon, NCM figures revealed.

The sizzling conditions are nothing new for Sweihan, which once claimed the mantle of the hottest place on Earth after temperatures reached the same 51.8°C mark on June 6, 2021.

Al Ain and Gasyoura were among locations experiencing 49°C heat earlier in the day. Abu Dhabi was expected to hit 45°C on Friday, with 46°C in Dubai. Similar temperatures are forecast across the country over the weekend.

Despite the heat, rain is predicted over the weekend, particularly in the south-east.

The highest temperature in the UAE this week was 50°C in Owtaid in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to the NCM centre.

This year has also brought the hottest April and May on record. Climate change along with other factors such as El Nino ending have played a significant role, experts say.

