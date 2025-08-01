Abu Dhabi suspends company for emissions breaches in air quality clampdown

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has suspended operations at an industrial facility in Mussafah for exceeding emissions limits.

The authority said inspections found the breaches had caused a "negative impact on local air quality".

It took action against the unnamed company after receiving complaints from the public about strong smells and pollution.

The agency said it will continue its monitoring and inspection operations "to help maintain a cleaner, safer and more sustainable Abu Dhabi", in a statement shared on social media on Thursday.

"We call on all industrial facilities to fully comply with environmental standards to protect public health and preserve the natural environment we all depend on," it added.

Mussafah is one of the capital's busiest industrial zones and is home to factories, garages, warehouses and a port.

Air quality strategy

In May 2024, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi set out a green action plan aimed at driving up air quality, reducing noise pollution and holding industries to account for their impact on the environment.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the agency, issued a resolution under which all businesses and establishments that need environmental licences to operate must commit to supporting efforts towards cleaner air.

The agency pledged to monitor ambient air quality, periodically assessing levels of pollutants to ensure they do not exceed maximum limits.

Other tasks include preparing and reviewing environmental studies to set standards for development projects and infrastructure in order to manage emission levels.

This followed the launch, in November 2023, of an air quality improvement plan to pinpoint pollution hotspots and curb the environmental impact of construction.

The cutting-edge air-quality system developed by the environment agency aims to reduce exposure to pollution and provide cleaner air across the capital. It includes the release of detailed air-quality maps each year.

Abu Dhabi last month unveiled a 25-year plan to address the growing threat of climate change and protect the emirate's precious natural resources for future generations.

The comprehensive strategy will focus on bolstering the "highly vulnerable" environmental systems of groundwater, soil and biodiversity, which are viewed as critical to human health, water security and agricultural productivity.

The Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the Environment Sector (2025–2050) assesses a wide variety of climate-related risks and outlines 142 strategies to be implemented by 2050, including 86 to be introduced in the next five years.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

