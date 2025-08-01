Abu Dhabi suspends company for emissions breaches in air quality clampdown

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has suspended operations at an industrial facility in Mussafah for exceeding emissions limits.
The authority said inspections found the breaches had caused a "negative impact on local air quality".
It took action against the unnamed company after receiving complaints from the public about strong smells and pollution.
The agency said it will continue its monitoring and inspection operations "to help maintain a cleaner, safer and more sustainable Abu Dhabi", in a statement shared on social media on Thursday.
"We call on all industrial facilities to fully comply with environmental standards to protect public health and preserve the natural environment we all depend on," it added.
Mussafah is one of the capital's busiest industrial zones and is home to factories, garages, warehouses and a port.
Air quality strategy
In May 2024, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi set out a green action plan aimed at driving up air quality, reducing noise pollution and holding industries to account for their impact on the environment.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the agency, issued a resolution under which all businesses and establishments that need environmental licences to operate must commit to supporting efforts towards cleaner air.
The agency pledged to monitor ambient air quality, periodically assessing levels of pollutants to ensure they do not exceed maximum limits.
Other tasks include preparing and reviewing environmental studies to set standards for development projects and infrastructure in order to manage emission levels.
This followed the launch, in November 2023, of an air quality improvement plan to pinpoint pollution hotspots and curb the environmental impact of construction.
The cutting-edge air-quality system developed by the environment agency aims to reduce exposure to pollution and provide cleaner air across the capital. It includes the release of detailed air-quality maps each year.
Abu Dhabi last month unveiled a 25-year plan to address the growing threat of climate change and protect the emirate's precious natural resources for future generations.
The comprehensive strategy will focus on bolstering the "highly vulnerable" environmental systems of groundwater, soil and biodiversity, which are viewed as critical to human health, water security and agricultural productivity.
The Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the Environment Sector (2025–2050) assesses a wide variety of climate-related risks and outlines 142 strategies to be implemented by 2050, including 86 to be introduced in the next five years.
